Active-Investors: Wired News - Boston Scientific Acquires California-Based nVision Medical

San Bruno, California-based nVision was founded by Surbhi Sarna in 2011 to fill the void in women's health. She was on the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list In Healthcare in 2014.

Details of the deal

As per the terms of acquisition, Boston Scientific has agreed to pay $150 million as upfront cash payment with additional $125 million payable on achieving pre-agreed clinical and commercial milestones over the next four years. Boston Scientific does not expect the acquisition to have an impact on its earnings in FY18 and FY19; however, the Company expects the deal to be accretive on an adjusted basis thereafter. The Company expects that the deal will be dilutive to its earnings on GAAP basis till 2020 and later less accretive due to costs related to amortization expense and acquisition.

Management Quotes

Commenting on the acquisition of nVision, Dave Pierce, EVP and President - MedSurg at Boston Scientific, said:

"We are committed to expanding our women's health portfolio and driving clinical research that will help deliver innovative options for the prevention and treatment of gynecological cancer."

Surbhi Sarna, founder and CEO of nVision, added:

"I am proud of our achievements in advancing efforts to help with the early detection of ovarian cancer and look forward to working with Boston Scientific to move this technology forward."

About Ovarian Cancer and nVision's device

nVision's Mako 7 is a that uses patented microcatheter technology to access and collect cells from the fallopian tube during a minimally-invasive hysteroscopic procedure. These cell samples can then be further analyzed by cytologists. This device received FDA clearance in June 2016. nVision is also in the process of developing a visualization device that leverages its microcatheter technology to enable direct visualization of fallopian tubes during hysteroscopy using a small fiberscope.

Studies conducted on ovarian cancer have confirmed that several major types of ovarian cancer appear to originate from the fallopian tubes. Ovarian cancer is said to be the fifth major cause of cancer related deaths in women. As per a rough estimate over 2 million US women are at a high risk of developing ovarian cancer, especially those whose families have a history of BRCA1 or 2 gene mutations. Alarmingly, ovarian cancer has no symptoms in the early stages and even in the later stages of the disease, the symptoms can be very non-specific, viz., loss of appetite and weight loss. So far there are no recommended early screening tests available plus there has been no effective way to biopsy cells in the fallopian tubes. Due to these reasons, nearly 300,000 women elect to remove their ovaries and fallopian tubes every year to reduce the risk of developing ovarian cancer. However, the removal leads to other risks like developing cardiovascular issues, cognitive impairment and prevents child bearing. This is where nVision's device will help women in making informed choices.

The initial clinical research on nVision's device shows that the device can effectively collect cells from the fallopian tubes. These cells when tested correlate with a post-surgery definitive diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Boston Scientific has plans to conduct further clinical research on nVision's device to prove that the cells collected from the fallopian tubes can be used in making early diagnosis before conducting surgery. This will enable women with increased risk of ovarian cancer in making educated decisions.

The device is expected to have a market opportunity of $500 million in the near-term and has the potential to reach $2 billion as it gains popularity and more gynecologists relyoin the device to help women make decisions.

About Boston Scientific Corp.

Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific is a global medical technology company dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients worldwide. The Company has been working for more than 35 years to provide a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. The Company has over 13,000 life changing products and has presence in over 100 countries with operational sales of over $8.4 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Boston Scientific's stock slightly climbed 0.10%, ending the trading session at $28.86.

Volume traded for the day: 9.78 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 7.49 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.33%; previous three-month period - up 6.97%; past twelve-month period - up 17.22%; and year-to-date - up 16.42%

After yesterday's close, Boston Scientific's market cap was at $39.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 41.47.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors