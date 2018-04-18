Orkla (OSL: ORK), a leading supplier of branded consumer goods, has chosen Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to build a technology platformbased on SAP S/4HANA that will serve as a flexible, data-driven, intelligent platform as a foundation for the creation of new digital services and further growth, as well as improved collaboration between companies.

The new platform based on SAP S/4HANA will help ensure that Orkla's business processes are flexible and can be easily scaled. It will also support the company in deriving better insights from data for faster and smarter decision-making, helping Orkla meet the needs of its diverse, global consumer base, including enhanced customer support and getting new products to market faster.

"We're investing in a solution that will serve as the basis for a complete digital transformation,increasing collaboration between Orkla companies and propelling growth," said Jens Bjørn Staff, Orkla's CFO. "We chose Accenture to modernize our technology platform due to our successful long-standing relationship and the combination of their significant experience both in the consumer goods industry and with SAP S/4HANA."

Tonje Sandberg, Accenture's country managing director for Norway, said, "As the consumer goods industry undergoes unprecedented disruption and change, companies must constantly adapt and evolve, and innovative technologies are a key to seizing growth opportunities. By implementing SAP S/4HANA, Orkla intends to seize a competitive advantage by more rapidly spotting and responding to industry trends and consumer demands in real-time."

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 442,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Orkla

Orkla is a leading supplier of brands and concept solutions to the grocery, large-scale household and bakery market in the Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as selected markets in Central Europe and India. Orkla is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Oslo. In 2017, the corporation had a turnover of NOK 39.6 billion and around 18,000 employees at the turn of the year. Visit Orkla at www.orkla.no.

