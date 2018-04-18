Data Intensity achieves Oracle Global Managed Service Provider accreditation

Accelerate time to value and success in the cloud with a customer-centric, certified Oracle partner

BEDFORD, Massachusetts, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has recognized Data Intensity as a partner who has the skills, tools and processes to build, deploy, run, and manage Oracle and non-Oracle workloads on Oracle Cloud Platform. Data Intensity has been selected by Oracle to join an elite group of Oracle partners within their Global Managed Service Provider (MSP) program.

Leading our partner relationship with Oracle across the globe, Data Intensity's Founder & President, Brian Stefano, commented: "These achievements are further validation of Data Intensity's leadership position within the marketplace and further reinforces our unrelenting commitment to migrating and managing enterprise application and database workloads utilizing best-in-class cloud platforms."

Reflecting the current industry trend of cloud transformation, Oracle's latest partner initiative is unlike any other partner program they have launched before, in that it truly empowers accredited and validated partners to design, implement, and support customers' cloud-based workload solutions for optimal outcomes.

"We are committed to serving our customers wherever they are in their journey to the cloud," said Tony Sumpter, CEO of Data Intensity. "The new Cloud MSP partnership with Oracle represents the best of both worlds for our customers, as it enables Oracle and Data Intensity to work together to provide the best solutions and services needed for our customers to accelerate time to value and success in the Cloud."

Data Intensity's continued investment in automation and orchestration ensures consistent, higher quality work, improved agility, and faster time to resolution and completion than any other provider. With more Oracle Certified Solution Architects and completed cloud migrations than any other provider, we can design and implement a solution that reduces risk, cost and complexity.

Hear for yourself in person what Data Intensity is capable of, and how we can help your business run smoothly in the cloud at the upcoming Collaborate 2018 event in Las Vegas, April 22nd - 26th. Find out more about the event, where to find us and to book a meeting with our expert team, by visiting our website now.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is the largest independent multi-cloud services provider focused on managing mission critical applications and services in a hybrid cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services focus on the lifecycle Design, Implementation, Support and Operation of technologies and platforms that power our customers' business processes. Customers choose us - and stay with us - because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi cloud investments to drive faster time to value.

