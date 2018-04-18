mPOS EMV SDK and Gateway make integration of multiple payment solutions quick, easy and seamless

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announces five new strategic partnerships with industry-leading retail and hospitality software vendors, providing the market with complete, flexible payment acceptance solutions. The company also further diversified its line of open business platforms for business applications with the introduction of the Moby/M100, Moby/M120 and Moby/C150. Additionally, Ingenico Group was recently identified as a 'Major Market Player' in 451 Research's 2018 Retail Card Payments Market Map Report, noted for its "strong portfolio of mPOS solutions."

"By providing our partners with a wide array of secure and innovative mobility options, simple SDKs that allow for accelerated integration and pre-certified EMV, we're able to get these partners to market faster with a broad set of tools to service their clients and grow their business," said Jennifer Miles, executive vice president, North America for Ingenico Group.

In order to provide merchants, ISVs and ISOs with a complete range of business platforms that support business applications, Ingenico Group has been working with a variety of partners that serve different industries, including food beverage, retail and hotel lodging, among others. With these partners, the company is able to ensure that any business can find the perfect mobility solution for their needs while still being able to accept magstripe, EMV and NFC/contactless payments. Among Ingenico Group's most recent partnerships:

NCR Silver: Empowers SMB merchants with advanced tablet-based POS systems that allow them to manage their business wherever they meet customers, including its NCR Silver Quantum commerce station, which leverages Ingenico Group's RP457, along with integrations with the Moby/M-series tablets

PayMyTab: Enables restaurants to use their existing POS and merchant account to accept EMV transactions for Pay-at-the-Table using the Moby/M70

SecureTablePay: An EMV capable Pay-at-the-Table solution, for both chip sign and chip pin cards with integrations for over 25 leading POS systems leveraging Ingenico Group's iWL series, Moby/M70 and Move/5000

eTouchMenu: A comprehensive suite of digital menu solutions delivers the guest experience, service speed and EMV Pay-at-the-Table compliance that restaurant operators and concessionaires require, leveraging the Moby/M70

iMobile3: Provides acquirers and ISOs with tablet-based POS solutions that are white-labeled for their business with full POS capabilities including staff administration, transaction reporting and inventory management, leveraging the Moby/M70 and Moby/C150

"When we were looking for a payment technology provider for NCR Silver Quantum, one of our key requirements was that it needed to be easy for us to quickly get to market so we could better serve our customers' needs," said Chris Poelma, president and general manager of NCR Silver. "By leveraging Ingenico Group's mPOS EMV SDK, we're able to simply integrate our software without the need to certify the solution ourselves, which makes it easy to get to market quickly. Ingenico Group's Gateway also helps to simplify the process and makes it easy to connect our customers to their preferred processor."

"The fast-paced restaurant and hospitality industry needs payment solutions that simplify interactions and engage guests," says Tom Holmes, founder and CEO of PayMyTab. "By leveraging mobile devices at every step from ordering to payment, from marketing to loyalty, our clients' guests enjoy smooth, swift, and mistake-free engagement through their dining experience. With our proprietary software and Ingenico Group's mobility solutions for our back-end payments technology, we deliver our customers top-notch quality, security and convenience whenever and wherever needed."

In addition to the breadth of mobile solutions that Ingenico Group provides to suit a wide range of business needs, partners also get access to Ingenico Group's mPOS EMV SDK, an all-in-one toolkit that allows ISVs and developers to easily integrate EMV payment acceptance into mobile applications and solutions. Not only does this help partners meet PCI requirements, removing certification bottlenecks for seamless and hassle-free solution deployment, but it also means ISVs and developers have the freedom to innovate and build software aimed at improving the customer experience at the point of sale. With certification to seven of the leading processors, including First Data, World Pay, Global Payments, TSYS, Vantiv and Elavon, Ingenico Group's Gateway provides merchants with processor flexibility.

To learn more about how to partner with Ingenico Group, please visit https://ingenico.us/about-ingenico-group/partners/partner-with-us and to learn more about its existing mobility solutions visit https://ingenico.us/mobile-solutions.

