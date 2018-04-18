Bridging the gap between industrial operations and IT with IoT and analytics thanks to joint solutions with MindSphere

Orange Business Services and Siemens, the leading factory automation equipment provider, have joined forces to drive the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the industrial sector by simplifying integration and promoting IoT innovation. The initial focus will be to develop solutions around asset tracking and asset monitoring to optimize the supply chain and improve efficiencies, as well as to develop digitally enhanced products to increase customer satisfaction and create new business models.

The partnership will help businesses connect their machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world, allowing them to translate the wealth of data they produce into business results. Advanced analytics and digital services will help them increase productivity and efficiency across their business.

Orange Business Services brings its global cellular connectivity, consulting, system integration and application development skills to the partnership. The alliance is built around Siemens' MindSphere, the cloud-based open IoT operating system, and Datavenue, the Orange IoT and data analytics modular offering.

The seamless integration of data along industrial value chains

Orange Business Services will connect systems and objects via MindSphere. Customers have the option of pre-packaged offerings such as asset tracking, or customized solutions and applications. Orange Business Services will initially provide connectivity components from Datavenue, including cellular and Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks. Other Datavenue components will follow.

"We are delighted to partner with Siemens in the MindSphere Ecosystem in the industrial sector. By combining our strengths we are providing industrial enterprises with new opportunities to exploit their data and unleash the power of IoT to drive significant competitive advantage," said Olivier Ondet, Senior Vice President, IoT and Analytics, Orange Business Services.

"Orange Business Services supports Siemens' MindSphere Global Ecosystem with its leading IT, system integration and application development expertise, ultimately benefiting our joint customers. The global IoT connectivity offering from Orange supports requirements where digital products and digital processes can be integrated in our MindSphere platform. Our customers will now benefit from worldwide coverage, which supports new business models and scalability," said Kai Brasche, Vice President, MindSphere Partner Management EMEA at Siemens.

The partnership will initially focus on Europe, starting with solutions to be rolled out in Germany and Austria. To demonstrate the capabilities of this partnership, Orange Business Services and Siemens will be present on the MindSphere booth at Hannover Messe, Hall 9, stand D35. Hannover Messe is the world's leading industrial technology trade fair, April 23-27, 2018.

