Choose The Re-Designed Hilton Miami Downtown For Your Next Miami Escape

MIAMI, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a $35 million renovation, Hilton Miami Downtown invites travelers to enjoy a true urban escape at its centrally located property just steps from the city's best cultural, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

To sweeten the experience, Hilton Miami Downtown, located in the heart of Miami's Performing Arts District and near the free-to-ride City of Miami Trolley and Miami Metromover, is offering its Leisure Getaway Package, which includes accommodations, overnight valet parking, breakfast buffet for two, a $50 food and beverage credit, and complimentary in-room Wi-Fi (with minimum two-night stay). Meanwhile, the Family Fun Package includes deluxe accommodations, breakfast for four, and complimentary high-speed Internet access.

Hilton Miami Downtown's guest rooms and suites have been stylishly re-designed and include the signature Hilton Serenity Bed, 48" flat screen television, and floor-to-ceiling windows revealing stunning Miami skyline views.

Dining options include the re-designed Brisa Bistro, which offers inspired menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring a culinary fusion experience celebrating Miami's cross-section of Caribbean and European cultures. Starbucks' grab-and-go breakfast options; and morning breakfast bites and evening appetizer bites available to Club Level guests atop the 16th floor lounge space, are also available daily.

For starting rates, to book the Leisure Getaway or Family Fun package, or for other special packages and rates, visit www.hiltonmiamidowntown.com or call 305-374-0000 or 1-855-271-3617.

About Hilton Miami Downtown

Located at 1601 Biscayne Boulevard, Hilton Miami Downtown by Resort World Miami can be found in the heart of the Performing Arts District - home to the city's best dining, shopping, attractions and events. Just five miles from Miami International Airport, three miles from South Beach, and two miles from Port of Miami, the hotel conveniently places both business and leisure visitors in the center of it all. Surrounded by panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline, guests of the newly-renovated Hilton Downtown Miami will enjoy a world-class experience in stylish and contemporary surroundings - from its 527 guestrooms and suites, to its restaurant, lounge, rooftop pool deck, inviting lobby, conference and event space, and fitness amenities. For more information or to book, visit www.hiltonmiamidowntown.com or call (305) 374-0000.

