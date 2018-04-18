Kudelski Security and UNITAR Partner to Offer Cyber Awareness Training to United Nations Delegations

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerlandand PHOENIX (AZ), USA, April 18,2018- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) and trusted cybersecurity innovator for the world's most security conscious organizations, announced today that it is partnering with UNITAR, the training and research institute of the United Nations, to provide cyber awareness and open source intelligence trainings (OSINT) to United Nations Member States and the diplomatic community.

The number of major breaches continues to rise globally, driven by range of cyber threats ranging from phishing attacks and advanced malware, to advanced tactics from nation state hackers. More than 75 percent of organizations experienced phishing attacks in 2017, according to industry sources, highlighting the need for increased end user awareness and breach remediation, as well as detailed forensics capabilities within law enforcement organizations.

"It is a privilege for us to partner with UNITAR and help emerging global leaders extend their knowledge and critical thinking to the current state of Cybersecurity." said Martin Dion, Vice President of EMEA Delivery at Kudelski Security. "In today's environment, organizations need to maximize their ability to prevent and respond in the event of malicious activity. Should the worst occur, we also work with authorities to ensure they can investigate."

The OSINT course designed by Kudelski Security delivered through the UNITAR partnership to UN delegations will help authorities understand the opportunities and threats and provide them the understanding to leverage the Internet and social media channels to uncover information relevant to their investigations. The courses cover tools and techniques to teach authorities what to look for and how to read the digital footprints bad actors leave behind.

"We are pleased to work with Kudelski Security to offer the first cyber training courses to United Nations Member States and the diplomatic community", said Philippe Aubert, Associate Programme Officer at UNITAR. "With the collaboration of Kudelski Security's intelligence experts, the participants discover the full potential offered by the cyberspace".

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit: (www.kudelskisecurity.com: http://www.kudelskisecurity.com).

About UNITAR

An autonomous UN body established in 1963, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (www.unitar.org) is the training arm of the United Nations System, and has the mandate to enhance the effectiveness of the UN through diplomatic training, and to increase the impact of national actions through public awareness-raising, education and training of public policy officials. UNITAR provides training and capacity development activities to assist mainly developing countries with special attention to Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and other groups and communities who are most vulnerable, including those in conflict situations.

(www.unitar.org/: http://www.unitar.org/)

