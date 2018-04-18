sprite-preloader
BH Global Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 18

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Transaction in Own Shares
18 April 2018

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5)

On 18 April 2018 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

  • 35,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company designated as Sterling shares ("Sterling Shares") at a price of GBP 13.7428 per Sterling Share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transaction of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described aboveNumber of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transactions as described above
267,443 US Dollar Shares2,912,002 US Dollar Shares
1,979,024 Sterling Shares19,866,982 Sterling Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the purchase. These are:

US Dollar Share 1
Sterling Share 1.97950

From 18 April 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded to the nearest whole number) is 42,238,692

Enquiries:

William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828

David Yovichic
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Tel: 0207 523 8361

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745736


© 2018 PR Newswire