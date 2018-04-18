INET
Please note that the INET matching engine for Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic markets will run on Site B (PORT) tomorrow (April 19th), however member connectivity for INET order entry and market data protocols (OUCH and FIX order entry, FIX drop copy, ITCH market data) will be available on Site A (VASBY) and Site B (PORT). Trade entry via FIX and the NLS feed will only be available via Site B (PORT). The Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) will only be available on Site B (PORT).
Affected markets: Nasdaq Nordic:
-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income
Nasdaq Baltic:
-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity -- Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income
Genium INET
Please note that the Genium INET matching engine for Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Commodities markets will run on Site B (PORT) tomorrow (April 19th), and member connectivity will only be available on Site B (PORT). The Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) will only be available on Site B (PORT).
Affected markets: Nasdaq Nordic:
-- Nasdaq Nordic Index-, Equity- and Fixed Income Derivatives -- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income
Nasdaq Commodities
-- Nasdaq Commodities
--
For technical questions please contact (GINET):
Technical Support + 46 8 405 67 50 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
--
For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 64 10 operator@nasdaq.com
--
For trading information please contact:
Commodities Desken + 47 67 52 80 37 desken@nasdaq.com
--
For trading information please contact:
Trading Operations + 46 8 405 73 60 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com
--
For clearing and collateral information please contact:
Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 68 80 clearing@nasdaq.com
