Rosatom and National Geographic Bring the Audience a New Documentary Series Project, Wild Edens, Dedicated to the Fight Against Global Warming

MADRID and MOSCOW, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On April 17, Rosatom and National Geographic announced at the Palace of Neptune in Madrid (Spain) the launch of a new documentary series, Wild Edens, filmed in the world's most stunning untouched places and their inhabitants - wildlife and fauna alike, endangered by the effects of climate change.

Wild Edens is a unique project initiated by Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the world's leading producer of safe and clean energy, and focused on climate change and the threat it poses to the global ecosystem. The project includes filming and broadcasting by National Geographic of a series of documentaries describing the unique ecosystems that may disappear due to global warming, if mankind fails to curtail its carbon footprint and use clean energy. Climate change may lead to the total disappearance of a number of species.

The first film in the series will center on flora and fauna in the unique natural habitats of Russia. The documentary was filmed in a number of rugged and remote locations, including the Altai Mountains, the Kamchatka Peninsula, and the Arctic. The premiere of the first film - Wild Edens: Russia - will take place at the X International Forum ATOMEXPO 2018, which will be held on May 14-16 in Sochi (Russia). The documentary will be broadcast on the National Geographic channel in summer 2018.

Rosatom and National Geographic representatives, members of the film crew, leading industry experts and opinion leaders attended the project launch in Madrid.

About the Wild Edens project

The project's main goal is to attract the attention of the international community to climate change and the need for a global transition to clean and carbon-free energy. The filming and broadcasting on National Geographic Channel of unique documentaries about wilderness areas with animals and plants in danger of extinction due to global climate change will be the culmination of the project. The locations for filming have been chosen to show the extraordinary beauty of landscapes, and at the same time to emphasize that these unique places and their inhabitants, rare species of animals, birds, the unique natural environment, forest, water bodies and plants, are in danger of extinction. Off the Fence, an independent production company, produced Wild Edens documentary series. Executive producers are Ellen Windemouth and Allison Bean. Producer and Director is Andrew Zikking.