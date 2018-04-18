XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments

XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments

Industry-First Google Home and Amazon Echo Capabilities Advance XPO's Supply Chain Consumerization

GREENWICH, Conn. - April 18, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), the largest provider of last mile logistics for heavy goods in North America, today announced the May launch of Google Home and Amazon Echo capabilities integrated with the company's last mile network. From the point of sale through fulfillment and home delivery, consumers will be able to manage their experience by using smart speakers to connect with two leading intelligent personal assistant technologies: Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

The industry-first innovation was announced today by Mario Harik, XPO's chief information officer, during a live demonstration at the Home Delivery World 2018 conference in Atlanta, Ga. Speaking on supply chain consumerization, Harik said, "Tech-enabled consumer services are critically important in an increasingly competitive marketplace. We're helping our customers build loyalty and protect their brands, many of which are household names in e-commerce and retail."

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Today's consumers expect access to, and control over, their personal experience within the supply chain. We're adding simple yet powerful tools that use connectivity to strengthen these relationships."

An informational video about tech-enabled supply chain consumerization, including a demonstration of smart speaker integration, is available here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lz-m8qjJQMQ&ab_channel=XPOLogistics).

In September 2017, XPO announced the start of a major expansion of its last mile network in the U.S., with 85 last mile hubs expected to be positioned within approximately 90% of the population this year. In February 2018, the company announced new last mile operations in five European countries.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/), including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

