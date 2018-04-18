sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced that Jim Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Menerey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 at 10 a.m. (PT) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and is by invitation only. For more information, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com or (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI's drivetrain systems are designed to help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI designs advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles.

Contact Information:

ADOMANI, Inc.
Michael K. Menerey
Chief Financial Officer
(951) 407-9860
mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

ADOMANI, Inc.
Kevin Kanning
VP Investor Relations
(650) 533-7629
kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
Partner
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE