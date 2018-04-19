Wirecard Expands Long-standing Collaboration With EMP, Europe's Leading E-commerce Company in the Field of Rock and Entertainment Merchandising

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

• EMP to introduce alternative digital payment options to increase customer satisfaction

• Wirecard enables EMP customers to use their preferred digital payment option

Wirecard, one of the leading international specialists for digital financial technology, is expanding its long-standing partnership with EMP, Europe's leading e-commerce company in the field of rock and entertainment merchandising. EMP supplies fans in 17 countries with a unique product range of over 30,000 articles in the areas of entertainment merchandise, music, streetwear and accessories. The collaboration with Wirecard allows EMP to meet its customers' requirements by supplementing the online shop with alternative payment methods. Wirecard has been processing credit card payments for EMP for over nine years now. An expansion to the existing payment portfolio is also in the pipeline for the future.

Customers can now use alternative payment methods such as iDeal and BCMC in addition to credit card payments to make purchases online at EMP. These are becoming ever more prevalent in online retail across Europe. For example, 84% of online shoppers in the Netherlands in 2017 used iDeal, the national payment method, for their online purchases. By offering a variety of payment options, EMP is able to continually further increase customer satisfaction on an international basis. Wirecard is consequently ensuring that existing payment options are constantly being supplemented by new digital methods.

Manfred Zimmer, Head of Financial Accounting & Reporting at EMP, says: "The requirement for increased flexibility in the field of digital payment processes is above all very high for younger target groups. We have been collaborating with Wirecard over many years now and trust the expertise of our partners. We are therefore delighted about the future expansion of this partnership."

Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard, adds: "We are proud to further expand our long-standing customer relationship with EMP by regularly supplementing the existing payment portfolio with new payment methods that are popular among consumers. One of our core competencies is supporting the multichannel international sales strategies of our customers via one digital platform."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About EMP:

EMP is Europe's leading e-commerce company in the field of rock and entertainment merchandising. EMP, headquartered in Lingen, Germany, was founded in 1986 and supplies rock and entertainment fans in 17 countries with a unique product range of over 30,000 articles in the areas of entertainment merchandise, music, gothic, streetwear, fun stuff, posters & accessories.

