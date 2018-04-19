L'Oréal Paris Gives Voice to Women with The Worth It Show, its First Talk Show Live from the Cannes Film Festival

PARIS, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, L'Oréal Paris - official Cannes Film Festival makeup partner for 21 years - announces The Worth It Show, a unique live talk-show inspired by the iconic message of the brand.

From May 8th to May 14th, a week of seven shows broadcast live from the legendary Martinez Beach, will host the most iconic brand ambassador's actresses but also renowned personalities to honour and give voice to women from the cinema industry.

Accessible to all festivalgoers and the public on the Croisette, The Worth It Show by L'Oréal Paris is a public-facing moment that pays homage to cinema and beauty, both at the heart of the brand's DNA.

Marked by the seismic societal shift for women in the cinema world, this edition of the Cannes Film Festival can no longer be just the expression of movie-star glamor. Through this unique public agora, L'Oréal Paris decided to open up a conversation about women's empowerment. A powerful moment during the Cannes Film Festival to bring women's voices to all and unveil the ordinary women behind the actresses, with their stories, their triumphs and the obstacles on the way to feeling worth it.

To take this first-of-its kind Cannes experience further, L'Oréal Paris opens the L'Oréal Paris Beauty Bar: a public pop-up store where the brand showcases its beauty excellence to the public: creative workshops, one-one-one sessions with make-up artists, and latest products discovery.

The Worth It Show

From May 8th to May 14th. 8.30 pm. Martinez Hotel Beach. Open to the public. LIVE FROM CANNES

Stay tuned for the full line-up of international exclusive guests, interviews, performances and more!

