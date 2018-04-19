Intellectsoft: Iconic Tech Event from Silicon Valley is Coming to Europe in June 2018

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellectsoft, global software development company with a focus on the latest tech, will co-host "Blockchain: Rethink Trust 2018" - a new, enterprise-grade conference on blockchain engineering that is a part of By the Bay event series, well-known in the Silicon Valley. The event will take place in Amsterdam at the historic venue Beurs van Berlage on Friday, June 29.

The conference will challenge the traditional understanding of blockchain and corporate world, gathering top engineers, C-level executives, and blockchain enthusiasts. The event will cover topics like integration and adoption of blockchain across key industries, properties of blockchain protocols, distributed systems in Big Data, and have coding workshops on building Hyperledger and blockchain solutions.

"Blockchain: Rethink Trust 2018" will be keynoted by executive leaders from IBM and ING and feature top tech talent from around the world in Internet of Things (IoT), energy, fintech, and other industries. The conference's attendees will share their experiences of the best ways to monetize blockchain, discuss regulatory trends, and facilitate strategic partnerships for consortium private blockchain development.

The event is led by Intellectsoft Blockchain Lab, consulting and development unit that offers access to a wide pool of engineering, cryptography, and cybersecurity talent in Eastern Europe.

To learn about Blockchain: Rethink Trust conference - visit rethinktrust.org (https://rethinktrust.org/)

About Intellectsoft

Intellectsoft is a global full-cycle software engineering company that helps businesses to overcome technology challenges of digital transformation through use of emerging technologies like Cognitive Computing, Decentralized Applications, IoT, and Augmented Reality.

The company's service portfolio includes strategic IT consulting, CX design, development and full lifecycle management of custom products in integrated systems. Established in 2007, Intellectsoft operates in multiple offices and engineering centers in the US, the UK, the Nordic region, and Eastern Europe. The company's headquarters are located in Palo Alto, California. blockchain.intellectsoft.net (https://blockchain.intellectsoft.net/)

About By the Bay

By the Bay has been organizing big-scale tech events in San Francisco Bay Area for over 5 years. During this time, the company had formed data engineering and data science communities that focus on learning, open-source excellence, and industry-oriented approaches.

With respected tech leaders taking stage, By the Bay events are always rich on insightful case studies about data, code, and their business value. Every event of the By the Bay series gathers 500 top-level executives and established experts. s (http://scale.bythebay.io/)cale.bythebay.io (http://scale.bythebay.io/)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/744d677f-43e8-4e62-8a1c-5467e4290b53 (http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/744d677f-43e8-4e62-8a1c-5467e4290b53)

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ea5c2ba6-fdbe-4968-9917-fadc1774ae5a (http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ea5c2ba6-fdbe-4968-9917-fadc1774ae5a)

Contact: Val Litvin Head of Marketing | Intellectsoft E: valery.litvin@intellectsoft.net W: www.intellectsoft.net

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intellectsoft via Globenewswire

