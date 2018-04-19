Wessanen 2017 AGM resolutions have been approved

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), held on 12 April 2018 all proposals on the agenda have been approved.
These include the adoption of the 2017 financial statements and allocation of result, the proposed 2017 dividend of €0.13 per share and the reappointment of Mrs Rietjens as member of the Supervisory Board.
The exact voting results of the AGM can be found in the Corporate Governance section of our corporate website www.wessanen.com (http://www.wessanen.com).
20-04-2018 Publication Q1 2018 trading update
20-07-2018 Publication Q2 2018 interim results
19-10-2018 Publication Q3 2018 trading update
Ronald Merckx (CFO)
Phone +31 (0)20 3122 126
Email ronald.merckx@wessanen.com (mailto:ronald.merckx@wessanen.com)
Twitter @Wessanen_250
