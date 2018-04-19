NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com

TOKYO, Apr 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and its wholly owned subsidiary NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc. announced today that DOCOMO Shops nationwide will begin offering enhanced smartphone diagnostic services based on a newly upgraded in-shop device assist tool (DAT). In addition to currently available general checkups, the enhanced tool will enable diagnostics focused solely on specific problems to save time for customers.Symptom-specific diagnostics will be offered as a "smart-health checkup" service from today at all DOCOMO Shops and selected event venues.The enhanced diagnostic tool was developed by Pervacio Inc.,(1) a company in which DOCOMO took an equity stake through NTT DOCOMO Ventures on December 22, 2017.Other planned service enhancements include increased support for data migration, smoother delivery from distribution centers, enhanced customer service through AI support and location-free after-sales service. DOCOMO will continue collaborating with Pervacio to provide customers with ever-greater satisfaction and peace of mind under the company's "Declaration beyond" medium-term strategy to 2020.(1) Japan license granted to NTT DOCOMO via Asurion JapanAbout NTT DOCOMO VenturesNTT DOCOMO Ventures, the NTT Group's corporate venture capital firm, aims to accelerate innovation for creation of new services, disruptive technologies and innovative processes serving as a primary channel for startup companies and venture communities on behalf of the NTT Group, Japan's leading ICT service provider. We proactively enhance cooperation with exceptional entrepreneurs on a worldwide scale by providing capital from our corporate venture funds and vast business development opportunities with the NTT Group companies. New windowhttps://www.nttdocomo-v.com/en/About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.