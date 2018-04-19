The BU's purpose is to develop the Group's business in the circular economy, in the aftermarket.

Created to answer a major societal challenge, it offers a solution for responsible consumption.

Véronique Morel has been appointed to head the new Business Unit.

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) consistently strives to ensure the sustainability of its products through various commercial repair channels that help to reduce the amount of waste generated. The Group's brands have two parts offerings and a service offering drawing on the circular economy.

The Circular Economy Aftermarket Business Unit is being created to meet Groupe PSA's objective of developing and expanding this business beyond existing solutions. The Business Unit, part of the Services and Parts Department, has a global scope and acts for all of Groupe PSA's brands and its multi-brand activities.

The objective for Groupe PSA is to leverage its industrial, technical, logistical and sales marketing skills, with the help of its networks, to provide its customers with as broad a range of parts and services as possible, whether new or obtained from the circular economy.

The approach complements both upstream vehicle eco-design and downstream recyclability, two areas in which the Group is also committed.

Véronique Morel has been appointed Senior Vice President, Circular Economy Aftermarket Business Unit from 1 April 2018. She will report to Christophe Musy, Senior Vice President, Aftermarket Services and Parts.

Since joining the Group in 1988, Véronique Morel has held various positions in project, purchasing and supply chain management; she most recently served as SVP, Light Commercial Vehicle Programs.

Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe PSA, said: "Reconditioning and reusing parts is one way to help avoid depleting scarce resources.It offers consumers a solution for responsible consumption and satisfies their needs, whatever their budget.The development of this business is perfectly aligned with our aftermarket strategy, as well as our corporate social responsibility approach."

