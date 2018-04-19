sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,84 Euro		-0,15
-0,63 %
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,62
24,113
12:17
23,64
24,06
12:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC23,84-0,63 %