Equipment rental group Ashtead said its business was performing well and that it was on track to meet expectations for annual profit. The US-focused FTSE 100 outfit, whose financial year runs to the end of April, published a brief trading update to coincide with an investor event in New York. Ashtead said: "The group has continued to perform well in the fourth quarter of the current financial year and we expect full year results to be in line with our expectations." Chief executive Geoff Drabble ...

