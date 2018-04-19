Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 19
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 18 April 2018 were:-
|Excluding current year Revenue = 1,529.86p
|Including ALL Revenue = 1,538.45p
|ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.2%. There are currently 91,903,158 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|19 April 2018