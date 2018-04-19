Lenovo chooses ipan group for IP management.

MUNICH, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ipan group, one of the leading providers of IP management services and software announced today that Lenovo has selected ipan group for its patent annuity maintenance.

Commenting on the announcement, Charles Dixon, Global Legal Systems Patent Project Manager at Lenovo, said, "We are delighted to work together with ipan group. We needed a trusted and reliable partner for our patent annuities that offered flexibility, transparency and extremely competitive fees".

"While the decision to migrate from our previous supplier was primarily driven by cost, the seamless integration with our IPfolio IPMS tool was another key argument for Lenovo to go hand in hand with ipan," continued Dixon.

Jens Lütcke, CEO ipan group, said, "Announcing Lenovo as a client really endorses the compelling value that ipan brings to the market with its combined software and services proposition, with full integration of ipan services into IPfolio through our recently launched ip-x-change platform. Lenovo is another excellent example of a major global brand trusting ipan."

About ipan group

ipan group (Intellectual Property Associates Network), is a leading provider of IP management services and software, supporting the largest IP owners around the globe. Founded in 2004, ipan is a strategic alliance of renowned IP experts committed to providing clients a level of quality, transparency and cost savings not available through any other source in the IP market. In 2016, ipan became ipan group with the acquisition of IPMS provider Unycom, followed by IPSS in early 2017. In late 2017, ipan group announced it had acquired a significant minority stake in U.S.-based IPfolio, the provider of next-generation IP management software.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, with offices in Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Serbiaand the United States, the company's disruptive approach to optimizing process and cost has made it the solution of choice for the largest IP owners and one of the world's fastest growing IP service and software companies.

For more information on ipan group, please visit www.ipan-services.com

For more information on the ip-x-change, please visit www.ip-x-change.com

For more information on IPfolio, please visit www.ipfolio.com

Godfrey Ryan

Global Head of Sales & Marketing

Email: GRyan@ipan.eu

Phone: +44 7495 38 66 77

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a U.S. $43 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and enterprise technology. Our portfolio of high-quality, secure products and services covers PCs (including the legendary Think and multimode YOGA brands), workstations, servers, storage, smart TVs and a family of mobile products like smartphones (including the Moto brand), tablets and apps. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@Lenovo) or visit us at www.lenovo.com.

