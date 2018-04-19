Melrose Industries said an early review of GKN confirmed its potential for improvement as Melrose's £8bn offer for the engineering company became unconditional. The turnaround specialist published its update as the government was reported to be ready to approve the contentious takeover. Melrose said it issued new shares on 18 April that were swapped for GKN shares representing about 85% of GKN's voting rights. The cash element of its offer will be paid no later than 3 May for acceptances ...

