The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 April 2018.



ISIN: DK0010274414 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Bank ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 936,827,722 shares (DKK 9,368,277,220) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 40,874,101 shares (DKK 408,741,010) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 895,953,621 shares (DKK 8,959,536,210) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DANSKE ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1586 -------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



