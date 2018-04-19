Hamburg (ots) - Being unavailable during a crisis situation is the greatest career ender for a communication professional. The second place is reserved for journalists who talk backhandedly about their superior. Those who prematurely release balance sheets also run the risk of endangering their PR career. This is the result of a survey performed by the dpa subsidiary news aktuell and Faktenkontor. Professionals and managerial representatives of German press offices and PR agencies were asked which factors can constitute a potential career ender. Nearly 990 communicators have participated in the PR-Trendmonitor.



PR representatives who are unavailable during a corporate crisis can quickly bring their careers to an abrupt end. This was the opinion shared by over two thirds of the participants (68 percent).



Another ill-advised career move: criticizing your own superior in front of media representatives (57 percent).



One in three participants believed that the premature publication of balance sheets posed a threat to their career (32 percent).



However, there are also factors, unrelated to personal misconduct, which can thwart one's career. As a result one third of the participants stated that part-time employment hampers potential career advancement (29 percent).



Interestingly enough, only a slightly smaller portion of the participants believed that insisting on a full-time position could pose a threat to potential career advancement (29 percent).



In comparison, only one in five participants believed paternal leave will effectively end one's career: 19 percent of the participants viewed paternal leave as a career ender.



Equally Encouraging: Adopting a strong personal position hardly effects prospective career opportunities. Only every seventh communication professional feared displaying a clear position in front of colleagues, clients (15 percent) or their executives (14 percent).



The greatest career enders in PR:



1. Being unavailable during a crisis (68%) 2. Talking backhandedly about the boss with journalists (57%) 3. Publishing balance sheets prematurely (32%) 4. Working part-time (29%) 5. Accidentally releasing press materials prematurely (28%) 6. Insisting on the 40-hour working week (28%) 7. Taking paternity leave (19%) 8. Presenting oneself as the successor of the PR manager (17%) 9. Taking a clear stand against colleagues and customers (15%) 10. Excessively voicing one's own opinion as the management advisor (14%)



Source: PR-Trendmonitor 2018 Data pool: 987 professionals and managerial representatives of press offices and PR agencies Method: Online survey, multiple choice Survey period: February 2018 Initiators of the survey: www.newsaktuell.de www.faktenkontor.de



About news aktuell: With the help of its three strong brands ots, zimpel and studio, the dpa subsidary news aktuell is making the communication of companies and organisations increasingly efficient and successful. The network ots provides coverage and visibility for PR content. The PR software zimpel offers premium contacts for the direct correspondence with journalists. The production service studio creates engaging content and makes company stories tangible. news aktuell has been on the market since 1989 and currently employs over 185 people. The company is based in Hamburg. Additional offices are located in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf.



Contact: news aktuell GmbH Janina von Jhering Stellvertretende Leiterin Konzernkommunikation Telefon: +49 40/4113 - 32598 vonjhering@newsaktuell.de https://twitter.com/JvJhering