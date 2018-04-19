Banca IFIS S.p.A.: the Shareholders' Meeting has approved the 2017 Financial Statements and a € 1 dividend per share





Mestre (Venice), 19 April 2018 - Banca IFIS S.p.A.'s Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Sebastien Egon Fürstenberg and has approved:





- The Financial Statements for 2017, whose results were announced on 6 March 20181 ;





- The distribution of a 1 Euro dividend per ordinary share, gross of tax withholdings. Coupon detachment date (coupon no. 21) will be on 23 April 2018, the record date on 24 April 2018 and the payment date on 25 April 2018. Payment will be made through the authorised intermediaries with which the shares are registered in the Monte Titoli system;





- The contents of Section I of the 'Remuneration Report' prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance. The Shareholders' Meeting acknowledged the report on implementation of the 2017 remuneration policies as well, also for the purposes of adjusting Banca IFIS banking Group's remuneration policy for 2018;





- The proposal to integrate the fees for the accounting auditing company.





1 The financial results and the 2017 Consolidated Annual Report are available at www.bancaifis.com in the relevant areas, as well as on the interactive annual report site at bilancio.bancaifis.it

