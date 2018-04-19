Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 18-April-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 390.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 396.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 386.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 392.22p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---