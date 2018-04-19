Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Big Lots' Quarterly Sales Grew 4% and Adjusted EPS Advanced 13%

Stock Monitor: PriceSmart Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Big Lots' net sales were $1.64 billion, up 4% compared to $1.58 billion in Q4 2016, with the increase resulting from the extra week, partially offset by a lower store count on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $1.64 billion.

Big Lots reported an income of $104.8 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $90.1 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a provisional tax expense of $4.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, associated with the revaluation of deferred tax assets resulting from the new corporate tax legislation.

For Q4 2017, Big Lots' adjusted income totaled $109.3 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, compared to $102.0 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included an extra week of operations on a y-o-y basis, due to a shift in the retail calendar. Big Lots' earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $2.44 per share.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Big Lots' net sales were $5.27 billion compared to $5.20 billion in FY16, with the increase resulting from the extra week of operations, partially offset by a lower store count on a y-o-y basis.

For FY17, the Company's income totaled $189.8 million, or $4.38 per diluted share, compared to $152.8 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding a gain on insurance recoveries reported in Q3 2017 and the provisional expense associated with the revaluation of deferred tax assets, the Company's adjusted income totaled $192.5 million, or $4.45 per diluted share, compared to $167.2 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, in FY16.

Inventory and Cash Management

For FY17, Big Lots' inventory was $873 million, reflecting an increase of 1.6% compared to $859 million in FY16. The Company's inventory levels per store increased 3% on a y-o-y basis.

Big Lots ended the reported fiscal year with $51 million of cash and cash equivalents and $200 million of borrowings under its credit facility, compared to $51 million of cash and cash equivalents and $106 million of borrowings under the Company's credit facility as of the end of FY16.

For FY17, Big Lots returned $195 million of cash to shareholders in the form of quarterly dividend payments totaling $45 million, and share repurchases totaling $150 million. On March 07, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program, providing for the repurchase of up to $100 million of Big Lots common shares.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Big Lots is forecasting income per diluted share to be in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 compared to $4.45 for FY17. The Company's guidance is based on a comparable store sales increase in the low-single digit range and total sales flat to up slightly. Big Lots estimates that this financial performance will result in a cash flow of approximately $120 million to $130 million for FY18.

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Big Lots estimates income per diluted share to be in the band of $1.15 to $1.22, representing flat to a 6% increase on a y-o-y basis. This guidance assumes a comparable store sales increase in the range of flat to slightly negative.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Big Lots' stock slightly rose 0.05%, ending the trading session at $43.74.

Volume traded for the day: 1.53 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Big Lots' market cap was at $1.86 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.91.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.74%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Discount, Variety Stores industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

