Active-Investors: Wired News - Anavex Life Sciences To Commence Phase-2 Study of ANAVEX(R)2-73 in Parkinson's Disease Dementia

PDD, A Debilitating Condition

Parkinson's Disease is a common neurological disorder observed in older adults. On average, this disease affects 2% of people aged 65 years and above. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson's Disease affects approximately 1 million Americans. About 50% to 80% of people living with Parkinson's Disease eventually experience PDD. Parkinson's Disease causes brain changes in a certain region that plays an important role in movement. As the disease spreads, it begins to hamper mental functions such as memory, and the ability to pay attention and make sound judgments. However, currently there are no adequate treatment options for this condition.

About ANAVEX®2-73

Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73, is an oral available drug that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Anavex's pre-clinical studies validate its potential to reverse the course of Alzheimer's Disease. The drug also demonstrated anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, which highlight its potential to treat additional central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as epilepsy.

On August 12, 2015, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research awarded Anavex a research grant to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The grant fully funded the pre-clinical study for moving ANAVEX®2-73 into a Parkinson's Disease clinical trial.

Phase-2 Trial with ANAVEX®2-73 in PDD

There is a significant unmet medical need for the treatment of people suffering with PDD. Thus, Anavex intends to commence the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase-2 trial to evaluate the efficacy of ANAVEX®2-73 on the cognitive and motor impairment of PDD. The study has been submitted for approval to regulatory authorities in Europe. Post the approval, Anavex plans to initiate this clinical trial in the second half of 2018.

Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Anavex, expressed his excitement on commencing the Phase-2 Trial of ANAVEX®2-73 for patients suffering with PDD. He affirmed that the Company would remain focused on the discovery and development of potential treatments for neurological diseases with unmet needs, such as Alzheimer's Disease and Rett Syndrome.

Phase-2 Study of ANAVEX®2-73 for Rett Syndrome

Additionally, Anavex submitted an updated investigational new drug (IND) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled ANAVEX®2-73 Phase-2 Study in Rett Syndrome during the first quarter of 2018. At present, the Company is working with the agency on this submission and expects initiation of the clinical trial in the second half of 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Anavex Life Sciences' stock rose 3.83%, ending the trading session at $2.17.

Volume traded for the day: 266.75 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Anavex Life Sciences' market cap was at $99.02 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

