Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Adobe's Q1 Revenue Growth Outperformed Forecasts

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended March 02, 2018, Adobe reported record quarterly revenues of $2.08 billion, which came in above the $1.68 billion recorded at the end of Q1 FY17. The Company's total revenue numbers for the reported quarter also outperformed market expectations of $2.04 billion. The Company's subscription revenues grew to $1.79 billion in Q1 FY18 from $1.38 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's product revenues were $171.61 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $183.39 million in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the Company posted services and support revenues of $113.98 million in Q1 FY18 versus $114.41 million in the last year's comparable quarter.

The software maker reported a GAAP net income of $583.08 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18, up from $398.45 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP net income came in at $772.19 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 versus $471.72 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. Meanwhile, market analysts had expected the Company to report non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43.

Operating Metrics

For Q1 FY18, the San Jose, California-based Company posted a GAAP operating income of $702.73 million compared to $469.00 million in past year's same period. Adobe's GAAP operating margin improved to 33.8% in Q1 FY18 from 27.9% in Q1 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP operating income stood at $870.85 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $608.04 million in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP operating margin improved to 41.9% in Q1 FY18 from 36.2% in Q1 FY17.

Segment Performance

During Q1 FY18, Adobe's Digital Media segment's revenues were $1.46 billion, or 70% of total revenues, compared to $1.14 billion, or 68% of total revenues, in the previous year's corresponding period.

Adobe's Digital Marketing segment's revenues increased to $554.1 million, or 27% of total revenues, in Q1 FY18 from $477.3 million, or 28% of total revenues, in the prior year's same quarter.

Adobe's Print & Publishing segment's revenues came in at $64.3 million, or 3% of total revenues, in Q1 FY18 versus $66.2 million, or 4% of total revenues, in the last year's comparable quarter.

Geographical Contribution

For Q1 FY18, the Company's Americas region's revenues were up to $1.17 billion, or 56% of total revenues, from $975.8 million, or 58% of total revenues, in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, Adobe's Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) region's revenues stood at $587.2 million, or 28% of total revenues, versus $459.1 million, or 27% of total revenues, in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's Asia region contributed $321.0 million, or 16%, to Adobe's total revenues in Q1 FY18, up from $246.7 million, or 15% of total revenues, in Q1 FY17.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the reported quarter, Adobe's net cash provided by operating activities came in at a record of $989.60 million compared to $730.37 million in the year ago corresponding quarter. The Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.67 billion as on March 02, 2018, compared to $2.31 billion at the close of books as on December 01, 2017. Furthermore, the Company ended the reported quarter with a long-term debt balance of $1.87 billion versus $1.88 billion as on December 01, 2017.

Share Repurchases

For Q1 FY18, the Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares, returning $301 million of cash to stockholders in the process.

Guidance

In its outlook for the full year FY18, the Company expects total revenues to be approximately $8.725 billion. The Company's GAAP and non-GAAP EPS are forecasted to be approximately $4.72 and $6.20, respectively, for FY18.

For Q2 FY18, Adobe expects total revenues to be approximately $2.150 billion. Furthermore, the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP EPS are anticipated to be approximately $1.16 and $1.53, respectively, for Q2 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Adobe Systems' stock marginally fell 0.03%, ending the trading session at $231.10.

Volume traded for the day: 2.24 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.01%; previous three-month period - up 17.61%; past twelve-month period - up 78.03%; and year-to-date - up 31.88%

After yesterday's close, Adobe Systems' market cap was at $115.28 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 57.62.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

