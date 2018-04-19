Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Stitch Fix's Quarterly Revenues Jumped 24.45%

Stock Monitor: Michaels Cos. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SFIX. The Company reported its financial results on March 12, 2018, for the second quarter ended January 27, 2018. The Company exceeded analysts' estimates for revenues and earnings during Q2 FY18. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Stitch Fix. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MIK

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Stitch Fix most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SFIX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Stitch Fix's total revenues reached $295.91 million in Q2 FY18, reflecting an increase of 24.45% from $237.78 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's total revenue numbers for the reported quarter surpassed analysts' consensus estimates by $4.66 million. The Company had 2.5 million active clients at the end of Q2 FY18, an increase of 588,000 from the year ago same quarter.

For Q2 FY18, Stitch Fix's cost of goods sold was $168.52 million, 28.59% higher than $131.05 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's gross profit advanced 19.36% to $127.38 million in Q2 FY18 from $106.72 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's gross margin reduced 1.83% to 43.05% in the quarter ended January 27, 2018, from 44.88% in the comparable period of last year.

During Q2 FY18, Stitch Fix incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $111.77 million, 5.61% higher than $105.84 million in the corresponding period in 2017. The Company had an operating income of $15.61 million in the reported quarter, which was almost 17.6 times the operating profit of $0.89 million in Q2 FY17.

Stitch Fix generated a net income of $3.64 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $0.23 million in Q2 FY17. The Company reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 in the quarter under review. The reported results for Q2 FY18 included a re-measurement of preferred stock warrant liability and the impact of the recent US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). On the other hand, the Company's reported results for Q2 FY17 included a re-measurement of preferred stock warrant liability, a compensation expense related to certain stock sales by current and former employees, as well as the tax impact of these non-GAAP adjustments. The Company had a non-GAAP net income of $6.76 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $13.77 million in Q2 FY17. Stitch Fix had a diluted EPS of $0.07 in Q2 FY18 compared to $0.42 in Q2 FY17. This was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 per share.

Cash Matters

Stitch Fix had cash and cash equivalents of $266.37 million as on January 27, 2018, an increase of 140.83% from $110.61 million as on July 29, 2017. The Company had total liabilities of $145.31 million as on January 27, 2018, 5.11% lower than $153.12 million as on July 29, 2017.

For the six months ended January 27, 2018 (H1 FY18), Stitch Fix's cash flow from operating activities was $33.74 million, 31.89% lower than $49.53 million for the six months ended January 28, 2017 (H1 FY17). The Company had a free cash flow of $25.50 million at the end of H1 FY18 compared to $38.17 million at the end of H1 FY17.

Stitch Fix spent $8.23 million on the purchase of property and equipment in H1 FY18, a decrease of 27.58% from $11.37 million in H1 FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Stitch Fix's stock declined 1.67%, ending the trading session at $21.17.

Volume traded for the day: 325.28 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.22%

After yesterday's close, Stitch Fix's market cap was at $2.11 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 682.90.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors