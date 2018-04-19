Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Preclinical Data Presented by Bayer at AACR Highlights Compugen's BAY 1905254 Efficacy in Cancer Immunotherapy

Stock Monitor: Affimed Post Earnings Reporting

BAY 1905254 Exhibits Anti-Tumor Activity as a Monotherapy in Various Mouse Models

The data was highlighted in a Bayer poster presentation titled "Discovery and preclinical characterization of BAY 1905254" a novel immune checkpoint inhibitor for cancer immunotherapy targeting the immunoglobulin-like domain containing receptor-2 (ILDR2). The data demonstrated that BAY 1905254 exhibits anti-tumor activity as a monotherapy in various mouse models and was also shown to have additive/synergistic anti-tumor effects in combination with other cancer therapy approaches, indicating the possibility for multiple combination approaches for use in cancer immunotherapy.

ILDR2 is a Completely New Immune Checkpoint that Compugen has Discovered through its Computational Discovery Capabilities

Anat Cohen-Dayag, PhD, President and CEO of Compugen, stated that this is an exciting time for Compugen as it has become a clinical stage drug discovery and development company with two immuno-oncology programs advancing into the clinic this year, an internally developed program targeting PVRIG and an antibody targeting ILDR2 developed in collaboration with Bayer.

Anat added that ILDR2 is a completely new immune checkpoint that the Company has discovered through its computational discovery capabilities. This immune checkpoint, together with the discovery of TIGIT and PVRIG, clearly demonstrate the power and value of Compugen's predictive discovery capabilities in the discovery of new drug targets and pathways, enabling the development of first-in-class product opportunities.

Compugen-Bayer Collaboration

In August 2013, Compugen entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Bayer for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy against two novel Compugen-discovered immune checkpoint regulators, BAY 1905254 (formerly CGEN- 15001T) and CGEN-15022. Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer and Compugen have jointly pursued a preclinical research program. Bayer has taken full control over further development and have worldwide commercialization rights for potential cancer therapeutics for one of the programs, BAY 1905254, for which preclinical stage milestones have been achieved and preclinical development is on track. In July 2016, all rights to CGEN-15022 were returned to Compugen.

About BAY 1905254

BAY 1905254, Compugen's lead program for autoimmune diseases, is a first-in-class therapeutic antibody candidate targeting ILDR2, with the potential to restore immune tolerance and re-establish immune homeostasis, thus potentially offering patients a durable therapeutic response and a safer treatment profile. BAY 1905254 has a broad preclinical data package supporting its unique mode-of-action and therapeutic potential. It was previously shown to be effective in treating several autoimmune diseases in animal models, including models of multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, type-1 diabetes, and psoriasis.

About Compugen Ltd

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Holon, Israel, Compugen is a leading drug discovery company with a unique, broadly applicable, predictive discovery infrastructure, which is advancing a therapeutic pipeline consisting mainly of early-stage immuno-oncology programs, aimed at harnessing the immune system to eradicate cancer.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Compugen's stock rose 2.35%, ending the trading session at $4.35.

Volume traded for the day: 162.26 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.57%; previous three-month period - up 58.18%; past twelve-month period - up 6.10%; and year-to-date - up 74.00%

After yesterday's close, Compugen's market cap was at $223.76 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

