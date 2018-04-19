Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Curis' Quarterly Revenue Jumped 38.10%

Stock Monitor: Aldeyra Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Curis' total revenues reached $3.26 million for Q4 FY17, reflecting an increase of 38.10% from $2.36 million in Q4 FY16. Curis' revenue for Q4 FY17 mainly included royalty revenues recorded on Genentech and Roche's net sales of Erivedge. Total reported revenue surpassed analysts' consensus estimates by $0.87 million.

Curis' total operating expenses were $10.39 million for Q4 FY17, 20.85% lower than $13.13 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's cost of royalty revenue was $165 million in Q4 FY17, up 36.36% on a y-o-y basis. In the quarter under review, Curis' research and development (R&D) declined 24.46% to $6.92 million on a y-o-y basis and general and administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 14.04% to $3.31 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company reported a loss from operations of $7.13 million in the reported quarter compared to loss from operations of $10.76 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Curis' net loss narrowed to $8.03 million in Q4 FY17 from $11.34 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's net loss per share was $0.05 for the reported quarter versus $0.08 per share in the previous year's comparable quarter. For Q4 FY17, analysts estimated a net loss per share of $0.09 for Curis.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Curis' total revenues were $9.9 million, which is an increase of 31.50% from $7.53 million in FY16. The Company reported a net loss of $53.32 million in the reported year compared to $60.41 million in the previous year. Curis had a net loss per share of $0.36 in FY17, an increase of 20% from net loss per share of $0.45 in FY16.

Cash Matters

Curis had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $60.23 million as on December 31, 2017, 35.40% higher than $44.49 million as on December 31, 2016.

The Company's total debt obligations were $41.56 million at the end of FY17 compared to $19.86 million at the end of FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Curis' stock fell 3.57%, ending the trading session at $0.60.

Volume traded for the day: 990.54 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Curis' market cap was at $103.08 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

