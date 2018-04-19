Worldpay, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10

CINCINNATI and LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiv, now Worldpay (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY), a global payments technology provider of integrated omni-commerce services to businesses of all sizes, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. GMT. A press release with first quarter 2018 financial results will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT that same day.

To access the conference call live over the phone, please reference the dial-in options below:

Conference ID 5629577# U.S. & Canada U.K. International/RoW (877) 397-0286 0808 101 7162 +1 (719) 325-4758

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes until May 24, 2018, and can be accessed using the dial-in options below:

Conference ID 5629577 # U.S. & Canada U.K. International/RoW (888) 203-1112 0808 101 1153 +1 (719) 457-0820

The call will also be webcast live from the company's investor relations website at http://investor.worldpay.com/. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY) is a leading payments technology company with unique capability to power global integrated omni-commerce. With industry-leading scale and an unmatched integrated technology platform, Worldpay offers clients a comprehensive suite of products and services globally, delivered through a single provider.

Worldpay processes over 40 billion transactions annually through more than 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies. The company's growth strategy includes expanding into high-growth markets, verticals and customer segments, including global eCommerce, Integrated Payments and B2B.

Worldpay, Inc. was formed in 2018 through the combination of the No. 1 merchant acquirers in the U.S. and the U.K. Worldpay, Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange as "WP" and the London Stock Exchange as "WPY."

Visit us at www.worldpay.com.

