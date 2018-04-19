TrendTheVote: Online Reputation Management Provider Offers a Bulletproof Solution Against Political Fake News & Propaganda

TrendTheVote Teams Up with Viral Exposure Co., to Launch a Damage Control Solution for Political Figures and Organizations

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / Two years ago TrendTheVote launched a cost-effective solution to conduct special demographic poll surveys via phone and internet for political parties and candidates in efforts to influence donors and voters with favorable and unfavorable facts about a candidate or a candidate's opponent. Recently, TTV was acquired by Viral Exposure Co ., a Canadian digital media company that focuses on social media awareness, crowdfunding, and online reputation management.

The Fair Media Management Program is a robust online reputation management system consisting of SEO and legal experts who 'track and act' on fake news, propaganda, and defaming/illegal web content that seems to plague the political world today.

TrendTheVote.Org has been successful removing and 'pushing down' negative web search engine with several political figures and anticipates to support the efforts to combat fake news from ghostwriters on news blogs and online media rags that publish libelous, confidential, and defaming web content that violate local, federal, and international laws on cyber-harassment, infringement, and privacy.

About TrendTheVote

TrendTheVote (a/k/a TTV) provides a clear and audited solution to the landscape in the political arena of polling data, market research studies, and public awareness development. For too many years political polls have been biased and/or 'slanted' in one direction or another through human or third party bias; a notorious form of propaganda. TrendTheVote provides audited polls using data targeted by age, district, marital and military status, career field, and income.

The company's video presentation can be found at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWqLvRtMxIA

For further information:

TrendTheVote

http://trendthevote.org

+1-360-774-5095

SOURCE: TrendTheVote