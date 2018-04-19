Atos named a Leader in Big Data & Analytics Services Report by NelsonHall

Paris, April 19, 2018 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_15/atos-positioned-leaders-quadrant-gartner-magic-quadrant-sap-application-services-eme), a leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been identified as a 'Leader' by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall (https://research.nelson-hall.com/) in its latest Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Big Data & Analytics Services.

According to the report, Atos has a comprehensive offering (including consulting and system integration services, platforms, reference architectures, and a well-developed set of industry solutions). The report cites Atos' strengths, including scale, CEO-sponsored strategic initiatives across all Atos' units, and a high level of investment in its portfolio of offerings and IP.

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 12 of the most significant service providers that deliver Big Data & Analytics services against their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet future requirements'. Atos was positioned as a Leader in both capacities for three categories: Operational Improvement Focus, New Business Model Focus and Overall.

Commenting on the research, Dominique Raviart, IT Services Practice Director at NelsonHall, said:"Within IT services, the share of spending related to mature offerings will decrease which means vendors are now challenged to grow expertise in high growth offerings such as big data and analytics. With Atos Codex, Atos has invested in new technologies, addresses challenges such as fragmentation of software tools, and has created a large number of industry use cases. Atos is also investing in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to bring further automation in analytics, and NelsonHall views this investment as very positive."

Elaborating on Atos' role as a leader in Big Data & Analytics, Sean Narayanan, Executive Vice President for Business Platforms & Solutions at Atos said:"We are proud to be recognized as a global Leader in Big Data & Analytics Services by NelsonHall. This ranking further validates our expertise and commitment to deliver data-driven business transformation to our customers as part of our Digital Transformation Factory (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory) strategy."

Atos Codex (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-codex-insight-driven-outcomes) is the Atos brand for business driven analytics, Internet of Things and cognitive solutions consisting of methodology, design labs, an open industrial platform factory as well as high-performance data analytics that provide a complete set of products and skills to design, build and run digital business platforms.

To read the full NelsonHall report, please go to: http://go.atos.net/nelson-hall-big-data-and-analytics (http://go.atos.net/nelson-hall-big-data-and-analytics)

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contacts:

Laura Fau - laura.fau@atos.net (mailto:laura.fau@atos.net) - +33 6 73 64 04 18 - @laurajanefau (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)

Lucie Duchateau - lucie.duchateau@atos.net (mailto:lucie.duchateau@atos.net) - +33 7 62 85 35 10 - @Lucie_Duchateau





Click here for the pdf version (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2185573/844649.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

