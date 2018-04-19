InterestSpring LLC: CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in Vancouver, BC

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce a new store in Vancouver, BC. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes Sukhi Pannu to the CPR franchise network and congratulates him on this accomplishment.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Vancouver-West Broadway please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/vancouver-bc.

"We are excited to expand CPR's services to the Vancouver area with the opening of the CPR Vancouver- West Broadway shop," says Josh Sevick, President, and CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "With Sukhi Pannu's notable tech experience, we are positive CPR Vancouver- West Broadway will prosper."

Vancouver, BC is a bustling, diverse city with tons of theatres, museums, and restaurants to keep residents and visitors entertained. With only a seven-minute drive to downtown Vancouver, CPR Vancouver- West Broadway is in an excellent location to receive customer traffic.

"I pride myself on delivering exceptional customer service to the Vancouver area," says Sukhi Pannu. "I look forward to continuously providing fast, efficient repair services for all your damaged devices."

Sukhi Pannu has lived in Surrey, BC, with his spouse and two children for 11 years. He is originally from Punjab, India, where he owned and managed a local cable TV network before migrating to Canada. Pannu has ten years of experience in repairing cell phones and a seven-year background in the cable TV network. In his free time, Pannu enjoys camping, hiking, and driving.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair