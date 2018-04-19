sprite-preloader
19.04.2018 | 15:10
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire

London, April 19

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that on 19 April 2018, a total of 5,647,442 ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to the GKN Employees' Share Ownership Plan Trust (the "Trust"). Following the Melrose Offer being declared wholly unconditional on 19 April 2018 (the "Unconditional Date"), all outstanding awards under the GKN share incentive plans listed below will, to the extent they have not ready, vest and be released on the Unconditional Date:

GKN Executive Share Option Scheme 2004

GKN Deferred Bonus Plan

The GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan 2012

The GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 1,500,000 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,724,603,630.

Details of the issuer:

Name GKN plc

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Regulation Information:

3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


© 2018 PR Newswire