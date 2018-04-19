Barclays is on collision course with activist investor Sherborne, whose boss Edward Bramson wants the bank to wind down its trading arm, according to a report. Bramson, whose 5.2% stake in Barclays was revealed in March, has sounded out other investors about targeting Barclays' markets division, the Evening Standard said. The New York-based investor believes shedding the capital-intensive business could free about £60bn of capital, strengthening Barclays' balance sheet and releasing money for ...

