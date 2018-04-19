Shire has received and rejected a takeover approach from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical made up of mostly of shares and just over a third in cash. The Japanese company, which has a smaller market value than its British rival, confirmed it has made a takeover proposal to the Shire for a price equivalent to £46.50 per share, comprised of £17.75 in cash and £28.75 of new Takeda shares. Shire rejected this proposal and Takeda confirmed that discussions regarding a potential offer "are ongoing". ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...