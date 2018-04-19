UK-based solar asset investor Bluefield Solar announced its second interim dividend for the financial year ending 30 June on Thursday. The London-listed sterling income fund said the second interim dividend of 1.80p per ordinary share would be payable to shareholders on the register as at 27 April, with an associated ex-dividend date of 26 April and a payment date of 18 May. Its board said it sets dividend targets which were intended to grow in line with the retail price index, using the 2014/15 ...

