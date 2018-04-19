Digital resilience solutions firm Shearwater Group's recently-acquired subsidiary GeoLang has won its first major enterprise contract under the G Cloud framework. Under the terms of the contract, GeoLang will provide its Ascema For Endpoint software platform for 3,500 initial users on a rolling annual basis, representing the launch of the company's data loss protection platform for enterprises. The G Cloud framework eases the access of UK public sector bodies to information technology software ...

