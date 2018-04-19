Independent Oil & Gas has appointed Mark Hughes as chief operating officer. A qualified civil engineer and a chartered member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers, Hughes has held senior management roles at several international oil and gas companies including Shell, Lasmo and Gaz de France. Most recently, he was head of development for RWE Dea UK, where he was responsible for the Breagh and Clipper South Developments before becoming commercial director for INEOS Breagh. Chief executive ...

