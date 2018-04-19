YLYstudio



HONG KONG, Apr 19, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - FASHIONALLY.com, a website dedicated to the promotion of Hong Kong fashion powered by HKTDC, will be organising an unprecedented retail event at PMQ, Central, starting this Friday (April 27). Titled 23 Senses, it will be held over the following three weeks to introduce to the public some of Hong Kong's finest designers, including familiar names as well as newly launched labels.23 Senses will be an eclectic showcase of the latest Spring/Summer 2018 styles, appealing to the diverse tastes of Hong Kong customers. Among the labels to be presented, some are launching their designs for the first time, including S.F.Z. Sons, a collaboration between Sonic Lam and renowned street artist Start From Zero; and YMDH by Jason Lee, winner of the Best Footwear Design Award at YDC 2017.YLY Studio, launched recently by design duo Matt Hui and Lilian Tsang, will be offering its first collection inspired by the art of embroidery and knitwear. It is also worthwhile that labels such as KENSON, NECRO POON, NELSONBLACKLE and KURT HO, which are mostly sold in overseas markets, are available locally this time. Don't miss 23 Senses at PMQ for a plethora of Spring / Summer inspirations brought to you by Hong Kong's finest design talents.A series of promotional offers for 23 Senses shoppers:- Browse any participating shop (except Design Gallery) to get a stamp, presented to the Garden Meow coffee shop at PMQ for 10% off any purchases- Purchase two items or more (including one promotion brand) at any participating shops to receive 10% off and a gift, as well as a chance to receive a hand-drawn tee by illustrator Calvin Kwok23 Senses event details:- 27 April - 20 May 2018- 1 Venue: PMQ, Central- 23 Brands: https://bit.ly/2JWVbna23 Senses kick-off media party :FASHIONALLY.com invite Media to get a first glimpse of what this exciting event has to offer.- Friday, 27 April, 6-8 pm- Participating designers will attendFASHIONALLY: www.fashionally.comPHOTOGRAPHY: https://bit.ly/2HadJPbFASHIONALLY.com: Powered by HKTDC, FASHIONALLY.com is the one and only platform to feature Hong Kong fashion design. The non-profit website connects young local designers, showcasing their work through feature stories, blogs, a fashion map and news about the Hong Kong Yong Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC).HKTDC Communications:Agnes Wat, T: +852 2584 4554, E: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.orgSam Ho, T: +852 2584 4569, E: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

Source: HKTDC