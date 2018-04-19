Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2018) - PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PBX) ("PowerBand" or the "Company") announces, further to its news release of April 11, 2018, that the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to consolidate the Company's issued share capital on a ratio of four (4) old common shares for every one (1) new post-consolidated common share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of trading on Friday, April 20, 2018.

The Company will keep the same name and stock symbol. The Company's CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be changed to 73934B400 and CA73934B4001, respectively.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge Software-as-a-Service auction and finance portal platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers.

PowerBand's auction platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, market intelligence, and appraisal processes to increase its customers' control and productivity.

