Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2018) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) (FSE: 7SR) (the "Company or Seahawk") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mitchell E. Lavery as the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development.

Giovanni Gasbarro, President and CEO, stated: "adding Mr. Lavery, as our VP of Exploration and Corporate Development, is a key component to our growth in the Urban Barry Gold Camp. His extensive geological understanding of structurally controlled deposits, hands-on experience, relationships, and leadership in Quebec will be a crucial part to the company's planned exploration activities in 2018."

Mr. Lavery is a mining executive and professional geologist (P.Geo.) with 43 years of experience in all aspects of mineral exploration around the world from grass roots to ore deposit delineation to developing and managing a mine. He has been involved in the discovery of and/or development of several mineral deposits in Canada. His experience covers gold, silver, uranium, nickel, cobalt, base metals and lithium. Mr. Lavery is a licensed Professional Geologist in the Province of Quebec (No. #. 181) and brings both strong technical and management skills. He is also recognized as an advocate of First Nations and local community participation in mining and exploration in the province of Quebec. Mr. Lavery has served as a senior officer and/or director on other public and private companies and is a lifetime member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

Giovanni Gasbarro

President and CEO

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading on three exchanges for a maximum audience and shareholder liquidity, in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk owns 100% interest in 3 properties. All in the, world famous Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly, Quebec, Canada. A first class mining district with 100+ mines, with over ~170 M Oz's of gold produced to date.

For further information, please contact:

Giovanni Gasbarro, President & CEO.

(604) 939-1848

Giovanni@seahawkventuresinc.com