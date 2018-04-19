Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. ("good naturedTM") (TSXV: GDNP), is pleased to be celebrating Earth Day this year through its growing partnership and product assortment with sustainably-minded Western Canada retailer, London Drugs.





From responsible sourcing to packaging take-back, London Drugs has a range of initiatives in place focused on doing what's right for the planet and its communities. "The environment is at the forefront of everything we do at London Drugs, from operations to our product assortment," said Cliff Fong, General Merchandise Buyer, London Drugs. "Through our Earth Month promotions, we're helping to raise awareness of earth-friendly products and the companies and brands that are committed to making a difference."

Cliff continued that: "London Drugs has been a supporter of good natured from its inception. Over the years, we have continued to increase our good natured product assortment and are looking forward to introducing additional good natured plant-based alternatives to our customers in the coming months."

London Drugs currently offers all four of good natured's Recyclers which include the most popular shapes and sizes from the versatile Handy Recycler for use in any room to the largest Curbside Recycler for garage and outdoor use. All good natured products look and perform as well or better than traditional plastics, but instead are made with 90% plant-based material and contain no BPAs, phthalates or other nasty chemicals.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured added: "We're very excited to be celebrating two years with London Drugs. We're thrilled to see one of our local retailers embracing initiatives to bring social and environmental responsibility to their consumers and the wider community. Having a like-minded partner like London Drugs means we're able to continue to develop and launch new products that incorporate the features and designs that their customers want."

To celebrate Earth Day 2018, good natured and London Drugs are running a special offer on good natured plant-based everyday products. All good natured products will include special promotions online and in store. To find out more about promotions and good natured products, please visit: https://www.londondrugs.com/home-and-lifestyle/hardware-and-home-accessories/home-accessories/

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good naturedTM is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good naturedTM is creating better everyday productsTM that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 81 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.LondonDrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development. Twitter: @LondonDrugs

For more information: londondrugs.com

