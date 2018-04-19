New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cash-Heavy Cannabis Industry Looking for Alternative Fintech Banking Solutions," featuring Global Payout, Inc. (OTC PINK: GOHE).

Catering to these "unbankable" businesses is exactly what Global Payout planned to do in 2015 when MoneyTrac Technology Inc. was brought under the company's banner. The goal, then and now, is to focus on the development of financial technologies that specifically address many of the challenges that enterprises in a variety of alternative and high-risk market sectors face in processing financial transactions. MTRAC may be one of the most configurable and intuitive financial technology platforms available to alternative and high-risk enterprises, providing solutions that effectively manage everything from pin debit and virtual currency to compliance and cash flow logistics. MTRAC's commitment to working with the burgeoning cannabis industry is illustrated by the company's recent announcement that it has joined the National Cannabis Industry Association at its highest membership level. The NCIA connects organizations, builds networks and serves as an advocate for the cannabis industry nationwide. Advocacy is encouraged as the cannabis industry continues its push for legitimacy and legalization, the NCIA states on its website (https://thecannabisindustry.org/). "NCIA truly represents one of the most important and valuable associations in our industry," Luna said in a new release published on CannabisNewsWire (http://cnw.fm/bCD0N). "Their hard work and advocacy over the past 17 years has played a pivotal role in helping to pave the way for the growth and continued legitimacy of this industry as well as in being a crucial resource to the thousands of businesses, such as MoneyTrac, who are committed to conducting business the right way, in an industry that remains highly scrutinized."

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

