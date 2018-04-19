New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Canadian Cannabis Sector Thriving Despite Slow Legalization Process," featuring Choom Holdings Inc. (CSE: CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF).

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/zCuj7

To read the original editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/SHhM7

Choom's brand is built around a fun, relaxed style that draws on Hawaii's mellow atmosphere and the cannabis culture on the island in the 1970s. The name of the company itself comes from island slang, including "the Choom gang," a well-known group from that era that famously included the hippest president in American history, Barack Obama. It's a strong, clearly identifiable brand style, firmly established to attract the recreational market. The strength of the brand is supported by the design of the company's retail stores. Designed by the team behind some of the most recognizable retail spaces around, Choom stores are designed with a cool and modern layout and are designed to appeal to serving everyone, from current users to "curious customers." The combination of clean white space and open concept creates a comfortable, familiar atmosphere that is meant to make the stores accessible to both existing cannabis consumers and new customers. Plants and sofas signal that this is not just a shop but a place to hang out, a part of that relaxing Hawaiian vibe.

About Choom

Channeling the spirit of Hawaii in the Okanagan, high-grade handcrafted strains by Choom are all about cultivating good times and good friends. Choom was inspired by the Choom Gang; a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970s. Now, after four decades, Choom is bringing the spirit of Hawaii to the Okanagan. The company is planting its flag in the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry in Canada with its own brand of high-grade handcrafted herb. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Choom.ca.

