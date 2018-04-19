Dividend up 12.5% to be paid on April 24

Yannick Bolloré appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held today in Paris, registered a significant quorum of 65.56% present or represented and largely approved all the resolutions submitted to their vote.

The shareholders approved the distribution of a €0.45 per share ordinary dividend with respect to fiscal year 2017, up 12.5%. The dividend will be paid as of April 24, 2018, with an ex-distribution date of April 20, 2018.

The Shareholders' Meeting appointed Michèle Reiser as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year period. It also approved the renewal of the term of office of Philippe Bénacin, Aliza Jabès, Cathia Lawson-Hall and Katie Stanton for the same period.

The Supervisory Board still counts 12 members: six men and six women, including the member representing the Group's employees and one representative of the Group's employee shareholders. Six Directors are independent.

Vivendi's Supervisory Board, which convened following today's Shareholders' Meeting, unanimously appointed Yannick Bolloré as Chairman, replacing Vincent Bolloré, in his 67th year. The Board confirmed Philippe Bénacin as Vice-Chairman.

Michèle Reiser

Michèle Reiser, 68, is a philosopher by profession. In 1975, she started a weekly literary show for young people on the FR3 television channel, which she hosted for eight years. She also had a literary column in Le Monde de l'Éducation and later worked regularly at Ex Libris.

As a filmmaker, producer and TV fi lm author, she produced documentaries, profiles and major stories on key themes between 1983 and 2005, including:

social issues Les Trois Mousquetaires Shanghai and La Vie en rollers;

politics she produced the Un Maire, une Ville collection with Alain Juppé in Bordeaux and Jean-Claude Gaudin Marseille;

psychiatric issues Le Cinéma de notre anxiété, Un homme sous haute surveillance, and Epilepsies;

romantic traditions Les Amoureux de Shanghai, L'Amour au Brésil, and Les Amoureux du Printemps de Prague;

child and adolescent development Premiers émois, Vis ta vie, ou les parents ça sert rien, La vérité sort de la bouche des enfants; and

profiles Reiser, Juppé, François Truffaut, correspondance une voix.

She also directed musical and theater shows as well as operas, including Le Barbier de Séville with Ruggero Raimondi.

She founded Les Films du Pharaon and served as its Director from 1998-2005.

In January 2005, she was appointed a member of France's Audiovisual Council by the French President and presided over the Audiovisual Production, Free Private Channels, Advertising and Cinema and Music working groups over her six-year term.

From 2008 to 2012, she founded and presided over the Commission on the image of women in the media. At the end of each year, the Commission published a report underscoring that although women have visibility, they are still confined to a particular role and that men are still the only ones whose knowledge is considered legitimate. This observation brought to light the notion of an "expert", which will be the subject of the second report presented in December 2011 during a symposium at the French National Assembly titled "Les expertes, bilan d'une année d'autorégulation" (Experts: Results of One Year of Self-Regulation). The Commission was awarded permanent status by the Prime Minister in 2011.

In 2010, she co-presided over the work of the Commission on associations' access to audiovisual media, which produced a report submitted to the Prime Minister in January 2011.

She was a member of the Gender Equality Observatory from 2010 to 2012.

In 2013, Michèle Reiser founded the consultancy firm, MRC.

She has chaired the jury of the Gulli Book Prize since 2014.

In 2015, she created the Paris-Mezzo classical music festival, which became Festival de Paris in 2017.

She published two novels with Albin Michel: Dans le creux de ta main in 2008, and Jusqu'au bout du festin in 2010, which won the Prix de la révélation littéraire in 2010 from Aufeminin.com.

She was promoted to the rank of Chevalier de l'Ordre de la Légion d'honneur in 2010 and named Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Mérite in 2004.

