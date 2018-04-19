European focused exploration and production company Frontera Resources has successfully completed drilling operations at the Dino-2 well, the second well in a three-well drilling campaign at its Taribani asset in Georgia. Frontera side-tracked the well from an existing wellbore before drilling to a vertical depth of 2700m into the Eldari formation, situated within its Block 12 license in Georgia, with data from the drilling and wireline logging confirming the presence of 78.8 m of combined pay ...

